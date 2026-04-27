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  2. United Kingdom
  3. Stretford
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Residential properties for sale in Stretford, United Kingdom

apartments
4
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Stretford, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Stretford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Pro Tower
$384,294
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1 bedroom apartment in Stretford, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Stretford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Now Park
$249,122
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1 bedroom apartment in Stretford, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Stretford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Pro Tower
$231,239
Leave a request
CoexCoex
2 bedroom apartment in Stretford, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Stretford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Now Park
$311,404
Leave a request
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