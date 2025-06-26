Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. South Oxfordshire
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in South Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

Wallingford
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Wallingford, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Experience the charm of traditionally styled, high-quality homes in Wallingford, OX10 0FN. P…
$378,984
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Wallingford, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Located in the picturesque town of Wallingford, these traditionally styled homes offer a sea…
$462,686
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Wallingford, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Located in the charming town of Wallingford, these traditionally styled homes offer a unique…
$392,935
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Wallingford, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Set in the picturesque town of Wallingford, these traditionally designed homes seamlessly co…
$448,736
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in South Oxfordshire

2 BHK

Properties features in South Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go