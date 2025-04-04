Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. South Oxfordshire
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in South Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Wallingford, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Discover the perfect blend of traditional village values and contemporary design in Wallingf…
$472,580
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Wallingford, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Experience the charm of traditionally styled, high-quality homes in Wallingford, OX10 0FN. P…
$341,599
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in South Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes