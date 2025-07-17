Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sheerness, United Kingdom

apartments
6
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sheerness, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Sheerness, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
These elegant 1 bedroom apartments are designed to offer the perfect combination of modern l…
$460,104
Apartment in Sheerness, United Kingdom
Apartment
Sheerness, United Kingdom
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
This dynamic residential development offers more than just a place to live; it provides a li…
$345,858
1 bedroom apartment in Sheerness, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Sheerness, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This exceptional residential development offers a range of 1 to 3 bedroom apartments, provid…
$444,352
Apartment in Sheerness, United Kingdom
Apartment
Sheerness, United Kingdom
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
This exclusive residential development offers a lifestyle that connects residents to all tha…
$382,709
1 bedroom apartment in Sheerness, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Sheerness, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Discover exceptional 1 bedroom apartments designed for modern living, offering stylish inter…
$455,975
1 bedroom apartment in Sheerness, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Sheerness, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
These contemporary 1 bedroom apartments offer an ideal living space with modern design and s…
$445,663
