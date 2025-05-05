Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Scotland
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Scotland, United Kingdom

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dumfries and Galloway, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Dumfries and Galloway, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
We are introducing a new development in Bow, E3, where modern living meets green landscapes.…
$653,162
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Scotland, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go