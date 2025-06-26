Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Norfolk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Norfolk, United Kingdom

Breckland District
5
Swaffham
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Swaffham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Swaffham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Located in a prime riverside position, this development embodies London's enduring industria…
$715,304
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Norfolk, United Kingdom

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go