  2. United Kingdom
  3. Norfolk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Norfolk, United Kingdom

Breckland District
5
Swaffham
5
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Swaffham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Swaffham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in a prime riverside position, this development embodies London's enduring industria…
$1,16M
1 bedroom apartment in Swaffham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Swaffham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Located in a prime riverside position, this development embodies London's enduring industria…
$562,373
2 bedroom apartment in Swaffham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Swaffham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Located in a prime riverside position, this development embodies London's enduring industria…
$992,799
3 bedroom apartment in Swaffham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Swaffham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Located in a prime riverside position, this development embodies London's enduring industria…
$1,22M
