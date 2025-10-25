Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Manchester
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Manchester, United Kingdom

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Manchester, United Kingdom
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Price Start From; 1,700,000 This residence at Viadux is thoughtfully designed with high-qual…
$2,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Manchester, United Kingdom
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Price Start From; £3,150,000 This residence at Viadux is thoughtfully designed with high-qua…
$4,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Manchester, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go