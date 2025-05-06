Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. London
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in London, United Kingdom

1 BHK
10
2 BHK
11
3 BHK
8
Apartment Delete
7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ealing, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Ealing, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of modern design and serene natural beauty at this prestigious re…
$1,43M
3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This luxurious 3-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor in the iconic Poplar Riverside …
$1,17M
Apartment in London, United Kingdom
Apartment
London, United Kingdom
Area 80 m²
Bright 2-room apartment with an area of ​​79.8 sq. m. offers an exceptional combination of s…
$1,63M
Apartment in London, United Kingdom
Apartment
London, United Kingdom
Area 47 m²
In prestigious Kensington W8, this magnificent Edwardian mansion combines unique architectur…
$873,011
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover this stunning 1-bedroom apartment located on the 5th floor of the highly sought-aft…
$738,420
Apartment in London, United Kingdom
Apartment
London, United Kingdom
Area 51 m²
Apartment in the center of Western London, between Hyde Park and   Park Vormwood Skrabs. In …
$902,250
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Situated on the 39th floor of the prestigious South Quay Plaza, this exquisite 2-bedroom, 2-…
$1,61M
