  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. London
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in London, United Kingdom

1 BHK
10
2 BHK
11
3 BHK
8
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ealing, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Ealing, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of modern design and serene natural beauty at this prestigious re…
$1,43M
3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This luxurious 3-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor in the iconic Poplar Riverside …
$1,17M
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover this stunning 1-bedroom apartment located on the 5th floor of the highly sought-aft…
$738,420
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Situated on the 39th floor of the prestigious South Quay Plaza, this exquisite 2-bedroom, 2-…
$1,61M
