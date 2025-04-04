Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. London Borough of Lambeth
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in London Borough of Lambeth, United Kingdom

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in London Borough of Lambeth, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London Borough of Lambeth, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Embrace contemporary living in one of London's most dynamic and fast-growing neighborhoods. …
$670,624
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in London Borough of Lambeth, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes