Residential properties for sale in London Borough of Islington, United Kingdom

apartments
3
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in London Borough of Islington, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London Borough of Islington, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
With 597 sq ft (55.5 m2), this apartment offers spacious living with a Northwest-facing aspe…
$741,878
3 bedroom apartment in London Borough of Islington, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London Borough of Islington, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Offering 1,160 sq ft (107.8 m2), this elegant apartment provides East, South, and West-facin…
$1,80M
1 bedroom apartment in London Borough of Islington, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London Borough of Islington, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Offering 546 sq ft (50.7 m2), this apartment combines practical design with elegant interior…
$773,313
Properties features in London Borough of Islington, United Kingdom

