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Residential properties for sale in Lancashire, United Kingdom

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Preston
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Preston, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Preston, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Blady Homes
$276,041
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1 bedroom apartment in Preston, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Preston, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Blady Homes
$180,446
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2 bedroom apartment in Preston, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Preston, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Royal Prestige Park
$258,404
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
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Property types in Lancashire

apartments

Properties features in Lancashire, United Kingdom

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