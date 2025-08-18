Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Greater London
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Greater London, United Kingdom

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Enfield, United Kingdom
Villa 2 bedrooms
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Price range: £775,000 - £1.814.000 Discover a first class residential complex on 56 hectares…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Greater London, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go