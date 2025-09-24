Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. London
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in London, United Kingdom

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Springfield Village, United Kingdom
Villa 4 bedrooms
Springfield Village, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Introducing an exclusive enclave of luxurious semi…
$2,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Springfield Village, United Kingdom
Villa 4 bedrooms
Springfield Village, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Introducing an exclusive enclave of luxurious semi…
$2,70M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in London, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go