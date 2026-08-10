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Pool Penthouses for sale in England, United Kingdom

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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in London, United Kingdom
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 324 m²
Floor 50/50
Exclusive 5-Bedroom Versace Home Duplex Penthouse | DAMAC Tower | Nine Elms, London An ex…
$14,24M
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Properties features in England, United Kingdom

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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