New Construction Apartments in England, United Kingdom

Apartment building Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Park Views in Sunningdale, Berkshire
Apartment building Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Park Views in Sunningdale, Berkshire
Sunningdale, United Kingdom
from
$1,21M
The year of construction 2025
This stylish 2-bedroom apartment offers luxury living in the heart of Sunningdale, Berkshire. Spanning 1,004 sq.ft. (93 sq.m.), the apartment is designed to offer both comfort and style, featuring a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area that opens out onto a private terrace wit…
