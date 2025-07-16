Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom

3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in High Wycombe, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
High Wycombe, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
This elegant 3-bedroom semi-detached home in High Wycombe offers modern design and practical…
$810,077

4 bedroom house in High Wycombe, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
High Wycombe, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
These modern houses in High Wycombe offer the perfect balance of traditional design and cont…
$1,06M

3 bedroom house in High Wycombe, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
High Wycombe, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in a picturesque countryside setting, these elegant homes in High Wycombe offer a pe…
$861,485

