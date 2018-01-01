  1. Realting.com
New large-scale project of townhouses Reportage Village in Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Deira, UAE
from
€589,322
;
3
About the complex

The complex offers: parkings for each unit, swimming pool, gym, kids’ pool, kids play area, multi-sports court, croquet areas, zen garden, yoga garden, shaded seating areas, BBQ stations, landscape areas, outdoor gym, jogging track, tennis courts, giant chess play area, nursery, mosque.

Project contains different types of units:

  • 2 bedrooms - 1321 townhouses
  • 3 bedrooms - 156 townhouses
  • 4 bedrooms - 290 townhouses
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Private balconies/terraces as per unit plan
  • Kitchen cabinets and countertops
  • Fully tiled bathrooms, in-suites and guest toilets wherever applicable
  • Double glazed windows
  • Shower in each bathroom
  • Central air conditioning
  • Vanity units & mirrors
  • Laundry & maid room in some townhouses
  • Some bedrooms with private bathroom
  • 4 bedrooms townhouses with internal elevator (optional)
Location and nearby infrastructure

Project is located in Dubailand, which offers distinctive and contemporary highend residential townhouses, delivering the whole luxury lifestyle with close proximity to most of Dubai’s attractions, and is surrounded by parks, schools, mosques, and community retails.

  • IMG Worlds of Adventure - 5 minutes
  • Global Village - 11 minutes
  • Zayed University - 11 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 17 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Residential complex New residence Lamaa with swimming pools and a green area near a highway, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Lamaa with swimming pools and a green area near a highway, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,09M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the city. The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, shops, gyms, a green area, around-the-clock security. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near Sheikh Zayed Road. Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes Business Bay - 20 minutes Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex Bluewaters Bay
Residential complex Bluewaters Bay
Dubai, UAE
from
€13,15M
Area 639 m²
1 property 1
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Bluewaters Bay – a new coastal premium-segment residential complex from one of the leading developers of the UAE, Meraas. The project will have a unique location on a water-circulated isthmus between the popular Bluewaters Island and the coast of Dubai's mainland. Bluewaters Bay, consisting of two buildings and an adjacent territory, offers 672 residential units for sale: luxury apartments with 1 – 4 bedrooms ranging from 74 square meters. m to 283 square meters. m and three exclusive penthouses. All residences have at least one balcony or terrace, a spacious living room and laundry. Part of the two-bedroom housing units and all 3-4-bedroom residences include a maid room with an adjacent bathroom. Stylish interiors with a predominance of white color and warm shades of wood, combined with stunning landscapes outside the windows, will create an atmosphere of peace and serenity. In the Bluewaters Bay residential complex, residents and their guests will have access to world-class amenities: - spacious lobby with double height ceilings; - trade zone; - an observation deck on the top of the building with fantastic views of the Arabian Gulf and the coast of Dubai; - spa-infinity pool with sea view; - children's pool; - children's play area; - indoor fitness center with modern equipment; - an open platform for yoga and sports; - tennis court; - barbecue sites; - a public garden with lush greenery located on a hill; - long foot and treadmills; - boarding area of passengers in front of the entrance to the complex; - extensive open spaces and recreation areas with views of the sea and the horizon of the city. Location: Bluewaters Bay residents will be able to quickly get to the central part of Dubai and its iconic attractions, as well as to business centers and airports by car: 5 minutes – Dubai Marina; 10 minutes – Palm Jumeirah; 15 minutes – Burj Al Arab; 20 minutes – Dubai Business Bay and DIFC, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and other places of interest in Downtown Dubai; 25 minutes – Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) and AI Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ). Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!  
Residential complex Serviced apartments in a high-rise residence Vida with a spa center ad a conference room, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Serviced apartments in a high-rise residence Vida with a spa center ad a conference room, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,72M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer serviced apartments with a panoramic view of the promenade and the yacht club. The residence features a gym, a swimming pool, a spa center, a lounge area, kids' playgrounds, a conference room, a sauna and a hamam, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and concierge service. Location and nearby infrastructure Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes Dubai Marina - 5 minutes Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes Dubai Mall - 20 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes International airport - 25 minutes
