New large-scale project of townhouses Reportage Village in Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €13,15M

639 m² 1

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Bluewaters Bay – a new coastal premium-segment residential complex from one of the leading developers of the UAE, Meraas. The project will have a unique location on a water-circulated isthmus between the popular Bluewaters Island and the coast of Dubai's mainland. Bluewaters Bay, consisting of two buildings and an adjacent territory, offers 672 residential units for sale: luxury apartments with 1 – 4 bedrooms ranging from 74 square meters. m to 283 square meters. m and three exclusive penthouses. All residences have at least one balcony or terrace, a spacious living room and laundry. Part of the two-bedroom housing units and all 3-4-bedroom residences include a maid room with an adjacent bathroom. Stylish interiors with a predominance of white color and warm shades of wood, combined with stunning landscapes outside the windows, will create an atmosphere of peace and serenity. In the Bluewaters Bay residential complex, residents and their guests will have access to world-class amenities: - spacious lobby with double height ceilings; - trade zone; - an observation deck on the top of the building with fantastic views of the Arabian Gulf and the coast of Dubai; - spa-infinity pool with sea view; - children's pool; - children's play area; - indoor fitness center with modern equipment; - an open platform for yoga and sports; - tennis court; - barbecue sites; - a public garden with lush greenery located on a hill; - long foot and treadmills; - boarding area of passengers in front of the entrance to the complex; - extensive open spaces and recreation areas with views of the sea and the horizon of the city. Location: Bluewaters Bay residents will be able to quickly get to the central part of Dubai and its iconic attractions, as well as to business centers and airports by car: 5 minutes – Dubai Marina; 10 minutes – Palm Jumeirah; 15 minutes – Burj Al Arab; 20 minutes – Dubai Business Bay and DIFC, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and other places of interest in Downtown Dubai; 25 minutes – Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) and AI Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ). Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!