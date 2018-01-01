New large-scale project of townhouses Reportage Village in Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

The complex offers: parkings for each unit, swimming pool, gym, kids’ pool, kids play area, multi-sports court, croquet areas, zen garden, yoga garden, shaded seating areas, BBQ stations, landscape areas, outdoor gym, jogging track, tennis courts, giant chess play area, nursery, mosque.
Project contains different types of units:
- 2 bedrooms - 1321 townhouses
- 3 bedrooms - 156 townhouses
- 4 bedrooms - 290 townhouses
Facilities and equipment in the house
- Private balconies/terraces as per unit plan
- Kitchen cabinets and countertops
- Fully tiled bathrooms, in-suites and guest toilets wherever applicable
- Double glazed windows
- Shower in each bathroom
- Central air conditioning
- Vanity units & mirrors
- Laundry & maid room in some townhouses
- Some bedrooms with private bathroom
- 4 bedrooms townhouses with internal elevator (optional)
Location and nearby infrastructure
Project is located in Dubailand, which offers distinctive and contemporary highend residential townhouses, delivering the whole luxury lifestyle with close proximity to most of Dubai’s attractions, and is surrounded by parks, schools, mosques, and community retails.
- IMG Worlds of Adventure - 5 minutes
- Global Village - 11 minutes
- Zayed University - 11 minutes
- Dubai Hills Mall - 17 minutes
- Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes