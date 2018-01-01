  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential complex with swimming pools and Italian furniture, in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex with swimming pools and Italian furniture, in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€229,599
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

25-storey residential project with furniture and appliances from leading Italian manufacturers, multifunctional space, developed infrastructure.

Close to the main attractions, but away from the noisy tourist routes.

The project has studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More details: children's and adult swimming pools, 3-level parking, gym with modern sports equipment, colourful children's room, sauna, club house (co-working and play areas), children's cinema, smart home system, lounge areas, sports grounds.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC popular for families with children.

Within walking distance to parks, children's playgrounds, schools, medical centres, supermarkets and shops.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | North43 | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€204,000
Residential complex Maimoon Gardens
Dubai, UAE
from
€387,536
Residential complex Remraam Residence with around-the-clock security, swimming pools and green areas, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€203,846
Residential complex Al HABTOOR TOWER
Dubai, UAE
from
€516,715
Residential complex Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€593,395
You are viewing
Residential complex with swimming pools and Italian furniture, in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€229,599
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschim vidom na gorizont
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschim vidom na gorizont
Dubai, UAE
from
€295,496
Area 65–145 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Binghatti Onyx – a new residential complex with a characteristic design from the developer Binghatti Developers. Located in the Jumeirah Village Circle, the residential tower gives residents unhindered access to public and social infrastructure, as well as stunning views of the Dubai horizons. Buyers will find premium apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The thoughtful stylish interior and corporate design visually increases the internal space, and panoramic glazing fills the premises with natural light. Comfortable accommodation for residents is provided by a set of amenities: - Pool; - Children's playgrounds; - Sports fields; - Basketball platform; - Gym. Location: Jumeirah Village Circle – is one of Dubai's most developing areas. And residents of the Binghatti Onyx complex can feel it on themselves: in the district there are all the necessary infrastructure facilities necessary for a full life. Enjoy author's cuisine in local cafes and restaurants, visit the best SPA centers, spend time with your family in cinemas and entertainment venues, be surprised at the abundance of goods in shopping centers: all this is available in walking distance. The main transport routes of Dubai are located nearby, thanks to which you can quickly reach key objects of the emirate: Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Residential complex Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€782,460
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a picturesque view of the city. The residence features a spa center, a cinema, a lounge area, a parking, security and video surveillance, a kids' playground, green areas, a concierge, a swimming pool, a sports ground. Facilities and equipment in the house Double glazing Floor-to-ceiling windows Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school, a kindergarten, a golf course. Burj Khalifa - 27.3 km International airport- 32 km Sea - 17.1 km Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes Dubai Marina - 25 minutes Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
Residential complex Jannat
Residential complex Jannat
Dubai, UAE
from
€141,427
Area 36 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. For sale is an apartment in the exquisite residential complex Jannat in the center of Midtown. The project offers its residents many amenities: landscaped green area, golf course, children's playroom, fitness room, reception, covered parking, restaurant. Nearby are: 06 minutes – center of Meaysham 08 minutes – Dubai Sports Town 10 minutes – GEMS Metropole School 16 minutes – Mall Emirates 20 minutes – Palma Joumeira Jannat by Deyaar offers attractive payment options for its customers and investors: 12% - when booking 8% - October 2023 35% - 5% in February, June and October 2024, February, June and October 2025, February and June 2026 10% - upon completion in June 2026 35% - within 35 months after completion We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go