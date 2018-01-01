Residential complex with swimming pools and Italian furniture, in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC, Dubai, UAE

25-storey residential project with furniture and appliances from leading Italian manufacturers, multifunctional space, developed infrastructure.

Close to the main attractions, but away from the noisy tourist routes.

The project has studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More details: children's and adult swimming pools, 3-level parking, gym with modern sports equipment, colourful children's room, sauna, club house (co-working and play areas), children's cinema, smart home system, lounge areas, sports grounds.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC popular for families with children.

Within walking distance to parks, children's playgrounds, schools, medical centres, supermarkets and shops.