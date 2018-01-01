Residence J One with gardens and a restaurant, Downtown Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €5,70M

417 m² 1

Completion date: 2024

Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Ultra-modern villa in the modern complex Germany Island as part of the artificial archipelago The World Island. The developer of the complex is Kleindienst Group. The villa has a private garden with exotic vegetation, an exclusive beach, panoramic windows, a swimming pool with a children's shallow area, decoration with high-quality mosaic tiles on the walls and floor, rooms for servants. The villa is offered with a luxurious design made by European architects. The amenities available to residents of the Germany Island Villas complex include: laundry, barbecue area, panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surface, coral reef, an excellent place for diving, a modern air conditioning system, landscape design of the entire artificial island using natural stone. Germany Island Villas is located on Germany Island next to Sweden Island and Monaco Island and connects with them by bridges. The distance from the Dubai coastline is 4 km. On a seaplane, this distance can be overcome in an average of 5 minutes. Communication with the mainland is via sea or air transport, regular ferries, as well as boats and private yachts. Payment Plan: 30% - down payment 20% - after 4 months 20% - after 8 months 30% - upon completion Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer!