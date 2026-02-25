Townhouse Sobha Sanctuary-luxury villa and townhouse community

SOBHA SANCTUARY – LUXURY VILLA COMMUNITY
A landmark low-density villa master development by Sobha Realty designed for privacy, greenery, and long-term value.
📍 Lahbab Road with direct access to Al Ain Road
🌿 37.5 million sq.ft master community centered around crystal lagoons and expansive green spaces.
📍 Prime Location
• 20 minutes from Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai
• 25–30 minutes from Dubai’s international airports
• Quick access to major highways connecting all key districts of Dubai
🌊 Master Community Amenities
• 6 KM Crystal Lagoons
• 22 KM Cycling Track
• 9 KM Jogging Track
• Landscaped green corridors & open parks
• 50,000+ trees across the master plan
• Pedestrian-friendly community planning
• Schools within the community
• Multi-specialty hospital inside the community
• Children’s play areas & family parks
🏘 Clusters & Unit Types
Brooks & Greens
• 4BR Garden Villas (Townhouses)
• 5BR Semi-Detached Townhouses
(Twin Villas / Courtyard Villas)
Willows
• 4BR Garden Villas (Townhouses)
Groves – Premium Cluster
• 4, 5 & 6BR Standalone Estate Villas
Ultra-low density with maximum privacy and exclusivity.
📊 Payment Plan
60% During Construction
40% On Completion
📅 Completion: August 2029
🎯 Why Invest in Sobha Sanctuary?
✅ Lagoon-led villa community with nature-focused living
✅ Single-row garden villas ensuring privacy and open views
✅ Clear cluster-based product segmentation
✅ Schools and hospital inside the community
✅ Limited inventory with strong end-user demand
✅ Ideal for families, upgrade buyers, and long-term investors
🏙 Apartments – Coming Soon