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  3. Townhouse Sobha Sanctuary-luxury villa and townhouse community

Townhouse Sobha Sanctuary-luxury villa and townhouse community

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,11M
;
17
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ID: 34966
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Address
    Jebel Ali - Lahbab Road

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

 

SOBHA SANCTUARY – LUXURY VILLA COMMUNITY

A landmark low-density villa master development by Sobha Realty designed for privacy, greenery, and long-term value.

📍 Lahbab Road with direct access to Al Ain Road
🌿 37.5 million sq.ft master community centered around crystal lagoons and expansive green spaces.

📍 Prime Location

20 minutes from Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai
25–30 minutes from Dubai’s international airports
• Quick access to major highways connecting all key districts of Dubai

🌊 Master Community Amenities

6 KM Crystal Lagoons
22 KM Cycling Track
9 KM Jogging Track
• Landscaped green corridors & open parks
50,000+ trees across the master plan
• Pedestrian-friendly community planning
Schools within the community
Multi-specialty hospital inside the community
• Children’s play areas & family parks

🏘 Clusters & Unit Types

Brooks & Greens

4BR Garden Villas (Townhouses)
5BR Semi-Detached Townhouses
(Twin Villas / Courtyard Villas)

Willows

4BR Garden Villas (Townhouses)

Groves – Premium Cluster

4, 5 & 6BR Standalone Estate Villas
Ultra-low density with maximum privacy and exclusivity.

📊 Payment Plan

60% During Construction
40% On Completion

📅 Completion: August 2029

🎯 Why Invest in Sobha Sanctuary?

✅ Lagoon-led villa community with nature-focused living
Single-row garden villas ensuring privacy and open views
✅ Clear cluster-based product segmentation
Schools and hospital inside the community
✅ Limited inventory with strong end-user demand
✅ Ideal for families, upgrade buyers, and long-term investors

🏙 Apartments – Coming Soon

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 228.5
Price per m², USD 4,868
Apartment price, USD 1,11M

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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Townhouse Sobha Sanctuary-luxury villa and townhouse community
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,11M
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