Residential complex Radisson Blu: A Premium Hotel and Branded Residences in RAK Central.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences: A Premium Hotel and Branded Residences in RAK Central

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences is located in the heart of the cultural and business hub of RAK Central.

It's the perfect combination of a premium hotel and branded residences, where luxury meets investment value.

Your key advantage and ideal investment:

Brand prestige: A strong international brand guarantees high demand and status.

Prime location: The residences are located in the epicenter of RAK Central.

Passive income: Opportunity to generate income from rental income (managed by Radisson Blu Hotel) and capital growth.

Key project features

361 rooms in a single complex with a hotel.

222 residences under the Radisson Blu brand.

Residences:

Price: from AED 1.1 million to AED 3.2 million

Area: from 43.8 sq m to 127.7 sq m

Location: RAK Central, Ras Al Khaimah

RAK Central, Ras Al Khaimah Apartment Types:

Studios

1-3 bedroom apartments

Hotel Rooms:

Price: from AED 1.3 million to AED 3.0 million

Area: from 48 sq m to 119.8 sq m

Location: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah Apartment Types:

Studios

1-2 bedroom apartments

Apartment Condition: Fully Furnished

Delivery Date: Q4 2029

70/30 Payment Plan:

Downpayment: 20%

Interest-free installments: Q4 2029

10% — upon reservation

60% — during construction

30% — upon completion of construction

Payment Methods:

Bank Transfers

Cryptocurrency - USDT, BTC, ETH

We accept cash in Russia - rubles, euros, dollars

Infrastructure and Amenities

Radisson Blu residents have access to:

5 restaurants and bars

SPA

Gym

Rooftop terrace and pool bar

Conference rooms

Kids Club

Lounge areas

Underground parking

24/7 security and much more

