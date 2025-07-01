Residential complex Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island.

Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island
Pelagia is an architectural masterpiece located on Al Marjan Island. The building will feature a unique design inspired by the mesmerizing beauty of the ocean—sleek balconies with flowing lines evoking the rhythmic movement of the waves.
Key Project Features
Housing Types:
Apartment Condition: Fully Furnished
Delivery Date: Q4 2027
50/50 Payment Plan:
Downpayment: 20%
Interest-free installments: Q4 2027
Payment Methods:
Infrastructure and Amenities
Pelagia residents have access to:
Location and Transportation
The complex is conveniently located near key attractions:
Why choose Pelagia?