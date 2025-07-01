  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island.

Residential complex Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island.

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$626,276
BTC
7.4494283
ETH
390.4563889
USDT
619 189.3775737
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
16
Leave a request
ID: 33349
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island

Pelagia is an architectural masterpiece located on Al Marjan Island. The building will feature a unique design inspired by the mesmerizing beauty of the ocean—sleek balconies with flowing lines evoking the rhythmic movement of the waves.

Key Project Features

  • Price: from AED 2.3 million to AED 11.4 million
  • Area: from 79 m2 to 533 m2
  • Location: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Housing Types:

  • 1-4 bedroom apartments

Apartment Condition: Fully Furnished
Delivery Date: Q4 2027

50/50 Payment Plan:

Downpayment: 20%
Interest-free installments: Q4 2027

  • 10% upon reservation
  • 40% during construction
  • 50% upon completion of construction

Payment Methods:

  • Bank Transfers
  • Cryptocurrency - USDT, BTC, ETH
  • We accept cash in Russia - Rubles, Euros, Dollars

Infrastructure and Amenities
Pelagia residents have access to:

  • Infinity pool with views of the Gulf
  • Modern fitness center and yoga area
  • Children's playground and games room
  • Landscaping promenade
  • BBQ areas and outdoor lounges
  • SPA and sauna
  • Underground parking
  • 24/7 security and CCTV.

Location and Transportation
The complex is conveniently located near key attractions:

  • Al Marjan Island Boulevard - 5 minutes
  • Royal Yacht Club - 16 minutes
  • RAK Airport - 35 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 50 minutes.

Why choose Pelagia?

  • Ready-to-move-in product: Fully furnished units – ready to move in or rent out immediately.
  • Investment attractiveness: The prestigious location on Al Marjan Island guarantees value appreciation.
  • Developed infrastructure: spa, fitness center, children's areas, and other amenities within the complex.
  • Convenient logistics: proximity to airports and shopping centers.
  • Aesthetics and comfort: picturesque coastal views and premium construction quality.

Location on the map

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Duplex apartments with panoramic views in the new luxury Address Grand Downtown Residence, in the prestigious area of Downtown, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,77M
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Residential complex New W1NNER Residence with swimming pools, gardens and lounge areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$757,189
Residential complex New residence Natuzzi with a swimming pool close to beaches, Dubai Islands Front, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$712,542
Residential complex Apartments Central Park by Meraas with panoramic views of a green park, near the beaches and the Burj Khalifa, City Walk area, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$702,409
You are viewing
Residential complex Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island.
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$626,276
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Show all Residential complex SAAS Heights
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
SAAS Heights is a prestigious residential project on the seafront. The project includes two iconic towers connected by a bridge, reimagining coastal living. The residences at SAAS Heights are designed for comfort and living, offering a variety of apartment types, including three-bedroom apar…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Residential complex First-class residential complex One Residence with excellent infrastructure in Downtown Dubai, UAE
Residential complex First-class residential complex One Residence with excellent infrastructure in Downtown Dubai, UAE
Residential complex First-class residential complex One Residence with excellent infrastructure in Downtown Dubai, UAE
Residential complex First-class residential complex One Residence with excellent infrastructure in Downtown Dubai, UAE
Residential complex First-class residential complex One Residence with excellent infrastructure in Downtown Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex First-class residential complex One Residence with excellent infrastructure in Downtown Dubai, UAE
Residential complex First-class residential complex One Residence with excellent infrastructure in Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$413,049
One Residence is located in the heart of Downtown, giving you easy access to the city's best dining, shopping and entertainment options. Everything you need for a busy city life is literally on your doorstep. Enjoy panoramic views of the Dubai skyline from spacious apartments with elegant de…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,422
The year of construction 2027
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications