Residential complex Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
$306,170
6
ID: 33345
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/02/2026

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah
  • City
    Ras Al Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences: A Premium Hotel and Branded Residences in RAK Central

Contact us to book the best lots during the soft launch!

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences is located in the heart of the cultural and business hub of RAK Central.

It's the perfect combination of a premium hotel and branded residences, where luxury meets investment value.

Your key advantage and ideal investment:

  • Brand prestige: A strong international brand guarantees high demand and status.
  • Prime location: The residences are located in the epicenter of RAK Central.
  • Passive income: Opportunity to generate income from rental income (managed by Radisson Blu Hotel) and capital growth.

Key project features

361 rooms in a single complex with a hotel.
222 residences under the Radisson Blu brand.

Residences:

  • Price: from AED 1.1 million to AED 3.2 million
  • Area: from 43.8 sq m to 127.7 sq m
  • Location: RAK Central, Ras Al Khaimah
  • Apartment Types:
  • Studios
  • 1-3 bedroom apartments

Hotel Rooms:

  • Price: from AED 1.3 million to AED 3.0 million
  • Area: from 48 sq m to 119.8 sq m
  • Location: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah
  • Apartment Types:
  • Studios
  • 1-2 bedroom apartments

Apartment Condition: Fully Furnished
Delivery Date: Q4 2029

70/30 Payment Plan:

Downpayment: 20%
Interest-free installments: Q4 2029

  • 10% — upon reservation
  • 60% — during construction
  • 30% — upon completion of construction

Payment Methods:

  • Bank Transfers
  • Cryptocurrency - USDT, BTC, ETH
  • We accept cash in Russia - rubles, euros, dollars

Infrastructure and Amenities
Radisson Blu residents have access to:

  • 5 restaurants and bars
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Rooftop terrace and pool bar
  • Conference rooms
  • Kids Club
  • Lounge areas
  • Underground parking
  • 24/7 security and much more

Contact us to reserve the best lots during the soft launch!

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
