Residential complex Helvetia Marine

Helvetia Marine – Swiss quality, boutique island lifestyle and panoramic sea views on Dubai Islands!
Helvetia Marine is a stylish premium project on Dubai Islands, combining Swiss approach to quality, thoughtful architecture and the concept of Boutique Island Living.
Amenities level Boutique Living:
Residents have access to a premium set of amenitis, ideal for an active and harmonious lifestyle:
- infinity pool on the roof with stunning panoramic sea views,
- closed and open fitness rooms,
- lounge zone overlooking the sea horizon,
Yoga and meditation spaces,
- playground,
- landscaped garden for walking and rest.
Location and availability
Helvetia Marine is located in one of the most promising parts of Dubai Islands – the new coastal area of Dubai with a 20-kilometer coastline, landscaped beaches and club infrastructure.
Key distances:
4 minutes to Dubai Islands Beach
12 minutes to Dubai International Airport
- 18 minutes to Downtown Dubai.
Contact now to get a Helvetia Marine presentation, explore the layouts and choose a residence in a stylish Swiss project on Dubai Islands.