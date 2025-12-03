  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Helvetia Marine

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$381,200
;
7
ID: 33021
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Helvetia Marine – Swiss quality, boutique island lifestyle and panoramic sea views on Dubai Islands!

Helvetia Marine is a stylish premium project on Dubai Islands, combining Swiss approach to quality, thoughtful architecture and the concept of Boutique Island Living.

Amenities level Boutique Living:
Residents have access to a premium set of amenitis, ideal for an active and harmonious lifestyle:

- infinity pool on the roof with stunning panoramic sea views,
- closed and open fitness rooms,
- lounge zone overlooking the sea horizon,
Yoga and meditation spaces,
- playground,
- landscaped garden for walking and rest.

Location and availability
Helvetia Marine is located in one of the most promising parts of Dubai Islands – the new coastal area of Dubai with a 20-kilometer coastline, landscaped beaches and club infrastructure.

Key distances:
4 minutes to Dubai Islands Beach
12 minutes to Dubai International Airport
- 18 minutes to Downtown Dubai.

Contact now to get a Helvetia Marine presentation, explore the layouts and choose a residence in a stylish Swiss project on Dubai Islands.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

