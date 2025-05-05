  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Resorts 2, Dubai Production city, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Resorts 2, Dubai Production city, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$182,047
14/04/2025
$180,923
13/04/2025
$181,029
12/04/2025
$181,705
11/04/2025
$185,811
10/04/2025
$186,569
09/04/2025
$187,506
08/04/2025
$187,390
06/04/2025
$187,500
05/04/2025
$185,791
04/04/2025
$188,275
03/04/2025
$190,363
02/04/2025
$189,961
01/04/2025
$189,533
30/03/2025
$188,949
29/03/2025
$190,362
28/03/2025
$191,058
27/03/2025
$190,388
26/03/2025
$190,269
25/03/2025
$189,619
24/03/2025
$188,977
;
11
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Samana Resorts 2 is the unique residential project, located in the heart of the vibrant area of Dubai Production City. There are studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, thought out to the last detail to create coziness and comfort. Partial furnishing combines readiness for living and possibility to decorate the interior to your taste. Spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows are full of sun light. And for those, who like privacy, there are residences with private swimming pools, ideal for relaxation.

Residents can enjoy tranquility and harmony, chilling out by the infinity pool, walking in the green gardens, or relaxing in the cozy lounge areas. For active lifestyle, there are modern fitness centers, jogging tracks among picturesque landscapes, a sauna, and a spa center. The outdoor cinema will become the favourite place for family evenings and meetings with friends. There is also a safe kids' playground. The spacious barbecue area will be ideal for parties and meetings outdoors. Around-the-clock concierge services ensure maximum comfort and readiness to help with any challenges.

Amenities:

  • private swimming pool in each apartment
  • 24/7 concierge services
  • a lot of greenery
  • large terrace by the pool and jacuzzi
  • outdoor cinema
  • kids' playground
  • fitness center
  • barbecue area
  • kids' pool
  • steam bath and sauna
  • jogging track

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 70/30 (for 5 years after handover, 0.5% monthly).

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Locate near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Production City offers you a combination of residential and commercial real estate. You can easily get to all main landmarks of the city from here.

  • Kindergarten - 3-5 minutes
  • Golf courses - 10-15 minutes
  • British School - 15-20 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15-20 minutes
  • Global Village - 20-25 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20-25 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 25-30 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
