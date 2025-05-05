Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Resorts 2, Dubai Production city, Dubai, UAE

Samana Resorts 2 is the unique residential project, located in the heart of the vibrant area of Dubai Production City. There are studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, thought out to the last detail to create coziness and comfort. Partial furnishing combines readiness for living and possibility to decorate the interior to your taste. Spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows are full of sun light. And for those, who like privacy, there are residences with private swimming pools, ideal for relaxation.

Residents can enjoy tranquility and harmony, chilling out by the infinity pool, walking in the green gardens, or relaxing in the cozy lounge areas. For active lifestyle, there are modern fitness centers, jogging tracks among picturesque landscapes, a sauna, and a spa center. The outdoor cinema will become the favourite place for family evenings and meetings with friends. There is also a safe kids' playground. The spacious barbecue area will be ideal for parties and meetings outdoors. Around-the-clock concierge services ensure maximum comfort and readiness to help with any challenges.

Amenities:

private swimming pool in each apartment

24/7 concierge services

a lot of greenery

large terrace by the pool and jacuzzi

outdoor cinema

kids' playground

fitness center

barbecue area

kids' pool

steam bath and sauna

jogging track

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 70/30 (for 5 years after handover, 0.5% monthly).

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Locate near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Production City offers you a combination of residential and commercial real estate. You can easily get to all main landmarks of the city from here.