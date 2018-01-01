New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of interest, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer apartments with private swimming pools.

The residence features a green area, a gym, a steam bath, a jacuzzi, a barbecue area, a waterfall, a parking, an outdoor cinema, swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, an entertainment center.

Completion - October, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to Sheikh Zayed Road, schools, medical centers and places of interest.

  • Miracle Garden - 5 minutes drive
  • Mall of the Emirates - 5 minutes drive
  • Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes drive
Other complexes
Residential complex KETURAH RESERVE TOWNHOUSES
Residential complex KETURAH RESERVE TOWNHOUSES
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,56M
Area 493–826 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Keturah Reserve – an innovative complex of premium townhouses from a major developer from Dubai MAG Properties Development, part of the MAG Group holding. The complex will be located in the Meydan community on District 7 in the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid City area. All residences will be fully furnished and equipped with the latest household appliances from popular brands, and furniture and lamps will be manufactured on an individual order. All houses for the convenience of residents include an elevator, a maid bedroom with a private bathroom, as well as two kitchens, laundry and spacious balconies. On the roofs of the townhouses there will be an outdoor pool, a terrace, a barbecue area with a dining area and a pantry. Each residence has its own garage for two cars. In the center of the complex there will be a park with an area of almost 28 thousand square meters. m with millennial olive trees brought from around the world. Facilities for residents will include the following facilities: - indoor and outdoor gyms with the entrance to the oxygen tunnel; - covered spaces for yoga, Pilates and meditation; - dance studio; - tennis court and padel tennis court; - football field; - different types of pools – on the roof, family, female, children; - basketball court; - a platform for handball; - martial arts zone; - shooting range; - game zones, including with elements of virtual reality; - spa and sauna; - cinema; - kindergarten; - clinic; - a round-the-clock business center with ergonomic chairs and a library; - restaurants, fresh bars and kiosks with food and drinks; - A children's play area with textile sculptures from the famous Japanese artist Toshiko McAdam, a swimming pool, a bioferm and separate venues for infants, nurseries and children 7 – 14 years old. Keturah Reserve will create unique public amenities for residents of all ages and interests, allowing not only to enjoy a variety of leisure activities and maintain physical and mental health, but also to do business effectively, develop creative and intellectual potential. Location: The innovative Keturah Reserve residential complex is located in the elite community of Meydan, a short drive from the center of the emirate. For the maximum convenience of residents, the community has four separate trips to the main highways of the city, opening up easy access to different areas of the emirate. In the community of Meydan with an area of more than 3.7 square meters. km are world-class attractions and entertainment, including the golf course The Track, Meydan Golf, and the Feydan Racecourse, a picturesque wave-shaped bridge with spectacular Meydan Bridge backlight, as well as many first-class restaurants, shops and nightclubs Soho Garden DXB and Stage Nightclub. Within a 15 – 25-minute drive from Keturah Reserve, there are Business Bay and DIFC business zones, downtown Dubai religious district with such iconic locations as The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Museum of The Future, Burj Al Arab and Dubai International Airport. If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!
Apartment building 6BR | Como Residence | Dubai
Apartment building 6BR | Como Residence | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€26,54M
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 6 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 60% On Handover – 20% Amenities & Facilities; 6 Bedroom 5 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 19,600 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Maid room Pantry Service Lobby Office Private pool Front & Back kitchen Entertainment lounge Store area Outdoor Lounge Terrace Lobby, lift & Waiting area Reception Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Cycling, Running & Jogging area School & Institutes Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Beach access Concierge services Business Center with meeting rooms Separate drivers quarter Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments Nearby Neighbourhood; Dubai Media City – 2.2Km Acacia Avenues – 3.2Km The Greens – 3.3Km The Views – 3.4Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residence Apartamenty v zhivopisnom centralnom rayone
Residence Apartamenty v zhivopisnom centralnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€567,044
Area 33–111 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! One-bedroom apartment in a picturesque central area on the banks of the lagoon Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. The Sobha Hartland Crest Grande is a magnificent skyscraper erected in a well-equipped and picturesque central area on the banks of the lagoon. The complex is equipped with various amenities that will make your stay here comfortable and enjoyable. In the immediate vicinity of the Crest Grande there are beautiful parks and beaches, a nature reserve, golf courses, restaurants and many other places that will provide you with leisure. Family couples with children will be able to choose from many prestigious kindergartens and schools located next to the complex. AVAILABILITY: - Indoor and open gym; - Pool for adults and children; - Sauna; - Highlighted playground; - Shops and restaurants; - Covered parking. Crest Grande is located in the central district of Dubai at the intersection of the main motorways Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road. Residents will be able to quickly and comfortably get to the most important places of the city due to the favorable location of the complex. The unique location of the complex provides high liquidity and guaranteed payback due to high demand. Annual income from 8% . Interest-free payment plan with first installment of 10%. I will provide a safe deal with the developer, legal support at each stage of the transaction. ORGANIZED OF THE SAFE HEALTH WITH A LAWYER, FULL YUR. EARLY! CALL, or LET, to know the way!
