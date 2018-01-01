New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of interest, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €3,56M

493–826 m² 2

Completion date: 2026

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Keturah Reserve – an innovative complex of premium townhouses from a major developer from Dubai MAG Properties Development, part of the MAG Group holding. The complex will be located in the Meydan community on District 7 in the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid City area. All residences will be fully furnished and equipped with the latest household appliances from popular brands, and furniture and lamps will be manufactured on an individual order. All houses for the convenience of residents include an elevator, a maid bedroom with a private bathroom, as well as two kitchens, laundry and spacious balconies. On the roofs of the townhouses there will be an outdoor pool, a terrace, a barbecue area with a dining area and a pantry. Each residence has its own garage for two cars. In the center of the complex there will be a park with an area of almost 28 thousand square meters. m with millennial olive trees brought from around the world. Facilities for residents will include the following facilities: - indoor and outdoor gyms with the entrance to the oxygen tunnel; - covered spaces for yoga, Pilates and meditation; - dance studio; - tennis court and padel tennis court; - football field; - different types of pools – on the roof, family, female, children; - basketball court; - a platform for handball; - martial arts zone; - shooting range; - game zones, including with elements of virtual reality; - spa and sauna; - cinema; - kindergarten; - clinic; - a round-the-clock business center with ergonomic chairs and a library; - restaurants, fresh bars and kiosks with food and drinks; - A children's play area with textile sculptures from the famous Japanese artist Toshiko McAdam, a swimming pool, a bioferm and separate venues for infants, nurseries and children 7 – 14 years old. Keturah Reserve will create unique public amenities for residents of all ages and interests, allowing not only to enjoy a variety of leisure activities and maintain physical and mental health, but also to do business effectively, develop creative and intellectual potential. Location: The innovative Keturah Reserve residential complex is located in the elite community of Meydan, a short drive from the center of the emirate. For the maximum convenience of residents, the community has four separate trips to the main highways of the city, opening up easy access to different areas of the emirate. In the community of Meydan with an area of more than 3.7 square meters. km are world-class attractions and entertainment, including the golf course The Track, Meydan Golf, and the Feydan Racecourse, a picturesque wave-shaped bridge with spectacular Meydan Bridge backlight, as well as many first-class restaurants, shops and nightclubs Soho Garden DXB and Stage Nightclub. Within a 15 – 25-minute drive from Keturah Reserve, there are Business Bay and DIFC business zones, downtown Dubai religious district with such iconic locations as The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Museum of The Future, Burj Al Arab and Dubai International Airport. If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!