  3. Apartments with private swimming pools, in a residential complex Samana Waves II with wellness centre, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Apartments with private swimming pools, in a residential complex Samana Waves II with wellness centre, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€361,078
;
6
About the complex

The project is a luxury residential apartment complex located in the heart of Dubai. The project offers modern apartments with spacious interiors and spectacular views from the windows. Each apartment has private pools and balconies.

The complex also has many amenities: 3 shops, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, water cascade pools, etc.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in close proximity to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, close to Dubai International Stadium, the project has everything you need for everyday life nearby. There are a school, hospital, shops and a golf course nearby.

Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex Muraba Residences with a swimming pool and an access to the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,27M
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na poberezhe Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€351,205
Apartment building 2BR | Beach Oasis | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€305,000
Residential complex High-rise residence Me Do Re with swimming pools and a spa area in JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€509,959
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 4bdr maid
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,19M
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Anwa Aria | Omniyat
Apartment building 3BR | Anwa Aria | Omniyat
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,07M
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Maritime City, known as Anwa Aria by Omniyat Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,893 Sqft Laundry area Powder room Dressing / Wardrobe Maid room Balcony / Terrace Gymnasium Swimming Pool With Sea View Car Parking Leisure & Entertainment Hospitality Concierge Services Dining Outlets Access to Beach Retail Centre Family Zone BBQ Area  Ground Floor Retail  Kids’ Center Marina Walkway Outdoor Terrace Podium Roof Deck Yoga Studio Location Nearby; Dubai International Airport – 20 mins DIFC – 20 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins Dubai Mall – 20 mins Jumeirah Beach Coastline – 10 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Pervoklassnaya kvartira v shikarnom komplekse
Residential complex Pervoklassnaya kvartira v shikarnom komplekse
Dubai, UAE
from
€220,313
Area 58–87 m²
5 properties 5
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Fashionz by Danube — is the first residential project in Dubai under the FashionTV brand in the popular Jumeirah Village Triangle ( JVT ). Danube Properties offers studios and 1 – 3-bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. In total, the complex will have 790 real estate, and all of them are sold in full furniture. Fashionz Residences offers a wide selection of beautifully designed apartments that correspond to different lifestyles and preferences. They range from stylish studios to spacious apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. Each apartment is fully equipped with high-quality appliances and furniture, including first-class kitchen appliances, fitted wardrobes and luxurious plumbing. Infrastructure: - General gym; - General spa; - Shared pool; - Children's pool; - Playground. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex One Canal
Residential complex One Canal
Dubai, UAE
from
€6,48M
Area 471 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! One Canal is a new elite 9-story complex from the developer AHS Properties, which is part of the famous AHS Group, together with the world-famous Italian brand Fendi Casa. The ambitious project is located along Dubai Water Canal in the Al Safa area and offers an exquisite collection of penthouses with 3 – 4 bedrooms and luxurious sky villas with 4 – 5 bedrooms. Branded objects, thanks to the new Fendi Casa line, will be equipped with the best luxury furniture that will skillfully demonstrate the corporate heritage of craftsmanship and a modern vision of delusional real estate. Other distinctive features of the stunning One Canal – residential units include extravagant interiors from the world's largest hotel design company Hirsch Bedner Associates, awarded the London 1508. It is noteworthy that in order to ensure maximum confidentiality, according to the master plan, there will be no public zones in the elite complex. Palace residences will offer their residents the following amenities: - Sky Pool private infinity pool; - panoramic bathroom with two jacuzzi and views of Safa Park; - fully equipped Fendi kitchens; - laundry room; - room for staff; - Sky Terrace; - open dining area; - a station for the preparation of heat panes; - outdoor recreation area; - private elevator with access directly to the living room; - view of Dubai Water Canal and Safa Park; - private Sky Gardens. In addition to all this, residents of luxury residences with 4 and 5 bedrooms will be able to use a private office, cinema, two rooms for staff, an official and informal living room, as well as open recreation areas within their unique homes. Location: Potential residents of the stunning One Canal complex will enjoy easy access to Safa Park, which is one of the oldest parks in Dubai. This place is famous for its abundance of deciduous trees, barbecue areas, play areas, three lakes, more than 300 species of birds and about 17,000 species of trees and shrubs. Safa Park also has a basketball court, fairground, tennis court and a treadmill, which will certainly be appreciated by fitness lovers. While living in One Canal, you will be surrounded by an abundance of various restaurants and cafes serving luxurious international cuisine and delicious desserts. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
