Apartments with private swimming pools, in a residential complex Samana Waves II with wellness centre, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €6,48M

471 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! One Canal is a new elite 9-story complex from the developer AHS Properties, which is part of the famous AHS Group, together with the world-famous Italian brand Fendi Casa. The ambitious project is located along Dubai Water Canal in the Al Safa area and offers an exquisite collection of penthouses with 3 – 4 bedrooms and luxurious sky villas with 4 – 5 bedrooms. Branded objects, thanks to the new Fendi Casa line, will be equipped with the best luxury furniture that will skillfully demonstrate the corporate heritage of craftsmanship and a modern vision of delusional real estate. Other distinctive features of the stunning One Canal – residential units include extravagant interiors from the world's largest hotel design company Hirsch Bedner Associates, awarded the London 1508. It is noteworthy that in order to ensure maximum confidentiality, according to the master plan, there will be no public zones in the elite complex. Palace residences will offer their residents the following amenities: - Sky Pool private infinity pool; - panoramic bathroom with two jacuzzi and views of Safa Park; - fully equipped Fendi kitchens; - laundry room; - room for staff; - Sky Terrace; - open dining area; - a station for the preparation of heat panes; - outdoor recreation area; - private elevator with access directly to the living room; - view of Dubai Water Canal and Safa Park; - private Sky Gardens. In addition to all this, residents of luxury residences with 4 and 5 bedrooms will be able to use a private office, cinema, two rooms for staff, an official and informal living room, as well as open recreation areas within their unique homes. Location: Potential residents of the stunning One Canal complex will enjoy easy access to Safa Park, which is one of the oldest parks in Dubai. This place is famous for its abundance of deciduous trees, barbecue areas, play areas, three lakes, more than 300 species of birds and about 17,000 species of trees and shrubs. Safa Park also has a basketball court, fairground, tennis court and a treadmill, which will certainly be appreciated by fitness lovers. While living in One Canal, you will be surrounded by an abundance of various restaurants and cafes serving luxurious international cuisine and delicious desserts. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!