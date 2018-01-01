  1. Realting.com
  3. Waves Opulence — high-rise residence by Sobha with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach in Sobha Hartland, Dubai

Waves Opulence — high-rise residence by Sobha with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach in Sobha Hartland, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
€500,033
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces and a panoramic view of the sea and the city.

The residence features an infinity pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, a kids' playground, a garden, restaurants and cafes.

Completion - 2025.

Features of the flats
  • Fully equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 1 minute
  • Burj Khalifa - 13.8 km
  • Airport - 15.6 km
  • Sea - 14 km
  • Dubai Mall - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Waves Opulence — high-rise residence by Sobha with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€500,033
