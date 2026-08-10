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Houses for sale in Rozdilna Raion, Ukraine

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Zakharivka
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5 properties total found
House in Blahodatne, Ukraine
House
Blahodatne, Ukraine
Area 83 m²
38304 I will sell a cozy house in the village of Blagodatnoe (Kirovo) of Razdannyansky distr…
$50,000
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House in Zakharivka, Ukraine
House
Zakharivka, Ukraine
Area 134 m²
33737 I will sell a modern house in Latvia. The house is located on a plot of 7 acres, the …
$67,500
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House in Zakharivka, Ukraine
House
Zakharivka, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
33738 I will sell a modern house in Khadjibeyskaya. Located on a plot of 6 acres. Total area…
$70,000
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House in Zakharivka, Ukraine
House
Zakharivka, Ukraine
Area 150 m²
33736 I will sell a modern house on Hajibeyskaya Street. The house is located on a plot of …
$75,000
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House in Zakharivka, Ukraine
House
Zakharivka, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
33735 I will sell a modern house on Hajibeyskaya Street. The house is located on a plot of …
$70,000
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