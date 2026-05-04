Business center NEXT VADİ OFFICE

NEXT VADİ OFFICE is a premium commercial project offering offices for sale in Vadistanbul, located in one of Istanbul’s fastest-growing business hubs. The project consists of a single 6-floor building with 66 offices and retail units designed for modern business needs.

NEXT VADİ OFFICE provides a strong investment opportunity with high rental demand, proximity to metro and major highways, and access to shopping malls and business centers. It is also eligible for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence.

Project Features:

Prime location : In the heart of Vadistanbul

: In the heart of Vadistanbul Modern architecture : Professional workspaces

: Professional workspaces Flexible office sizes : Suitable for all businesses

: Suitable for all businesses Retail units : On-site commercial services

: On-site commercial services Metro access : Walking distance connectivity

: Walking distance connectivity 24/7 security : Safe working environment

: Safe working environment Parking facilities : Convenient for employees

: Convenient for employees Nearby malls : Close to Vadistanbul Mall

: Close to Vadistanbul Mall Central connectivity : Easy access to key districts

: Easy access to key districts High ROI potential: Strong rental demand

Why Invest in This Project?

NEXT VADİ OFFICE stands out as a strategic commercial investment with strong growth potential in Istanbul.

This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.

This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.