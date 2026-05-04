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  4. Business center NEXT VADİ OFFICE

Business center NEXT VADİ OFFICE

Sariyer, Turkey
from
$555,248
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5
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ID: 39657
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sariyer

About the complex

NEXT VADİ OFFICE is a premium commercial project offering offices for sale in Vadistanbul, located in one of Istanbul’s fastest-growing business hubs. The project consists of a single 6-floor building with 66 offices and retail units designed for modern business needs.

NEXT VADİ OFFICE provides a strong investment opportunity with high rental demand, proximity to metro and major highways, and access to shopping malls and business centers. It is also eligible for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence.

Project Features:

  • Prime location: In the heart of Vadistanbul
  • Modern architecture: Professional workspaces
  • Flexible office sizes: Suitable for all businesses
  • Retail units: On-site commercial services
  • Metro access: Walking distance connectivity
  • 24/7 security: Safe working environment
  • Parking facilities: Convenient for employees
  • Nearby malls: Close to Vadistanbul Mall
  • Central connectivity: Easy access to key districts
  • High ROI potential: Strong rental demand

Why Invest in This Project?

NEXT VADİ OFFICE stands out as a strategic commercial investment with strong growth potential in Istanbul.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Sariyer, Turkey
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Business center NEXT VADİ OFFICE
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$555,248
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