Residential complex Residential complex with private beach and excellent infrastructure in Bodrum, Türkiye

The project is located in the Bodrum Peninsula Nature Reserve. This is where the cleanest and warmest sea is. The area of ​​the reserve itself and the entire territory of this complex, including the beach belonging to the complex, are surrounded by green forests. Pink flamingos and pelicans spend the winter in these places from November to March.

All apartments will have a view of the sea and nature. The complex will have hotel infrastructure, but there will be no hotel block itself. A combination of comfort and natural beauty, fresh air, stunning panoramic views.

This project offers a complete infrastructure for comfortable living: restaurant, bar, cafe, outdoor swimming pool for comfortable rest and relaxation, private beach line, separate indoor and outdoor parking, gym, walking paths for evening promenades, jogging paths, play area for children, recreation areas, gardens with cool shade, 24-hour security, green area.

Advantages

The certificate of ownership is issued immediately.

Passive income from renting with a famous hotel brand.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The distance to the center of the area is only 1 km — a few minutes' walk to restaurants, shops and the promenade. The historical center of Bodrum is 25 km away — a few minutes' drive along a wide and beautiful highway with a view of the sea and forest. Despite the natural nature of the reserve area, the urban infrastructure is already very developed here. There are 4 shopping centers in this area, one of which is large and offers a wide range of all kinds of shops, cafes and supermarkets. In addition, several other shopping centers are currently under construction. Thanks to the convenient location next to the airport, you will save time and effort on travel: only 10 km to the airport, however, due to the peculiarity of the wind rose, you will not hear the noise of airplanes.