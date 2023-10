Zabljak, Montenegro

from €1,69M

Completion date: 2025

Stay Property is pleased to present you a new project of premium villas on the border of the cities of Side and Manavgat. Side and Manavgat – an organic combination of modern infrastructure and convenient location, due to proximity to the popular sea resorts of the Turkish Mediterranean. The main feature of this region is its natural wealth: in addition to green piny forests and a transparent warm sea, the Manavgat mountain river with a natural waterfall flows here, on the banks of which RIVA PORT VILLAS SIDE will be built. The project is located in the south-west of the country, 75 km from Antalya Airport, which provides easy logistics. The complex will consist of private three-story planning villas 6 + 1. The area of villas is from 541 to 574 m2. Each villa will be equipped with a private pool and garden, hammam, sauna, gym, cinema, hobby room, as well as indoor parking. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship.