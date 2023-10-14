Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Fethiye, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a delightful villa that combines luxury, comfort and functional…
€560,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/3
A beautiful apartment located in the city of Fethiye is a favorite resort among Europeans, a…
€190,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€220,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to the world of sophisticated luxury and secluded comfort in the heart of Fethiye, i…
€210,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment located in the area of Deliktash Fethiye. The area is in close proximity …
€155,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment in the excellent residential complex Ovajik resort Fethiye. This area is …
€180,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
Presented apartment from the developer, located just 5 minutes from the beach Chalysh Fethiy…
€154,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Rental Income Guaranteed 3-Storey House with Elevator in Fethiye Ovacik 6+1 house is located…
€1,16M
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
Chic Villas Near Ölüdeniz Beach in Fethiye One of the top-visited tourist resorts in Turkey…
€475,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Villas with Nature View in Hisarönü Ovacık Contemporary designed luxury villas are lo…
€772,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalow with Forest and Mountain View in Mugla Fethiye The hobbit concept bungalow is locat…
€656,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Triplex Home with Private Garden and Pool in Fethiye Muğla The spacious home is lo…
€928,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Nature-View Triplex Villas with Rich Interior Features in Mugla Fethiye The detached villas …
€737,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Triplex House in Hisaronu Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex house is locate…
€917,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 775 m²
Number of floors 3
Private House with Swimming Pool in Fethiye Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex private…
€870,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€535,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€475,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€471,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa with Pool and Mountain View Intertwined with Nature in Ovacik Fethiye Luxe vill…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa with Nature and Mountain Views in Oludeniz, Fethiye Enveloped with nature, th…
€807,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Houses with Turkish Bath and Sauna in Ovacik Fethiye Ovacik, the paradise of summer e…
€720,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Mountain View Detached Villa with Spacious Interiors in Ovacik Fethiye The villa is located …
€870,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Triplex House with Swimming Pool and Nature View in Ovacik, Fethiye Super lu…
€569,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa with Large Garden Area in Fethiye Hisaronu Villa to buy in Fethiye Mugla is lo…
€598,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
3+2 Villas Close to the Sea and Marina in Fethiye Karagözler The project is located intertwi…
€810,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa with Pool and Gorgeous Mountain View in Ovacık, Fethiye The luxury villa is lo…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish House with Private Pool and Mountain View in Ovacik Fethiye House with stylish desig…
€818,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Flats with High Rental Income Chance in Fethiye Ovacik The flats are located in th…
€267,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in a Forest in Fethiye Fethiye is known as a tourist destina…
€1,16M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with with repair in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with with repair
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/3
Villas with Private Pool Offering Rental Guarantee in Mugla Fethiye Fethiye is one of the si…
€870,000

