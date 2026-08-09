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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Çeşme, Turkey

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1 BHK
5
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
6
4 BHK
3
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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
Flat in a Residential Complex Within Walking Distance of the Marina and Beach in Çeşme The f…
$198,789
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3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey We …
$855,499
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