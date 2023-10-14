Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Cesme
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Cesme, Turkey

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Cesme is the most beautiful peninsula on the Aegean coast, its value is growing every day. T…
€873,247
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Realtor Turkey presents an exceptional experience to buy an investment property. This is not…
Price on request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This apartment for sale is located in heart of Izmir’s Cesme. The region is a combination of…
Price on request
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Cesme, Turkey
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 5
Area 165 m²
Amazing investment property just one click away come to this exclusive world by buying this …
Price on request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
We are delighted to offer this new luxury two-bedroom apartment to you! The apartment is loc…
Price on request

Properties features in Cesme, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir