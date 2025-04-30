Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çeşme
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Çeşme, Turkey

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
The Project is located near the world-famous Çeşme bays, beaches and marinas. Folkart Boyalı…
$918,000
3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Cesme is the most beautiful peninsula on the Aegean coast, its value is growing every day. T…
$918,000
