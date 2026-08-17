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Hotels for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

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1 property total found
Hotel 4 000 m² in Kemer, Turkey
Hotel 4 000 m²
Kemer, Turkey
Area 4 000 m²
For sale is offered a chamber boutique hotel located in the picturesque area of Göinük, one …
$1,50M
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