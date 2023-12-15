  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand

Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,04M
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The complex was designed and developed by a renowned Spanish architectural firm.

There are 14 villas with swimming pools. Each has 3 bedrooms and is 300 m2 in size.

The managing company is a Spanish hotel operator Meliá Hotel, which manages more than 380 hotels around the world. The revenue will be based on a rental pool system with a 10-year management contract. Up to 90 days per year can be stayed in the hotel by themselves.

Discounts for owners in restaurants and spa.

Payment plan:

35% — down payment.

35% — during construction.

30% — after construction.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More on facilities: private pool by each villa; several on-site pools; fitness centre and yoga room; lobby; nature park with pathways; jungle spa; 2 restaurants; patio and pool bar; kids club; 24-hour security; 24/7 reception.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Karon area, there will be a shuttle-bus service to the beach of the same name. 7 minutes from Kata beach. Restaurants, cafes, massage parlours, shops, currency exchange facilities 3-5 minutes drive. 10-15 minutes to Patong beach, Janseylon shopping complex and nightclubs.

New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€3,37M
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€525,120
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand
from
€1,09M
Residential complex Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€158,318
Residential complex D-ECO
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€71,239
You are viewing
Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,04M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€127,342
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room, a gym, a garden and a terrace, a kids' playground, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes away from a shopping mall, close to a metro station.
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€303,122
Agency: TRANIO
The ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience. The perfect blend of premium beachfront living and convenience. And with Chalong Beach only 80 meters away, exploring the island's beauty is just a walking distance. The complex has a large swimming pool, restaurant, parking for 31 cars, and more than 1000 m2 of green areas. Advantages Reservation fee - 200,000 THB Contract signing (minus reservation fee) within 20 days - 50% December 15, 2023 - 20% March 15, 2024 - 20% Upon transfer - 10% Location and nearby infrastructure Chalong Beach - 80 m Chalong Pier - 800 m Rawai Beach - 5 km Kata Beach - 6 km Nai Harn Beach - 7 km Patong Beach - 14,5 km International Airport - 40 km Phunaka Golf Driving Range - 4,5 km Phuket Country Golf Club - 12,5 km Loch Palm Golf Club - 15,3 km Red Mountain Golf Club Phuket - 15,3 km Makro Rawai - 600 m Tesco lotus Rawai - 550 m Fisherman Way Village - 800 m King Power Duty Free - 6 km Central Phuket Floresta - 10,5 km Chalong Hospital - 1,5 km Dibuk Hospital - 5,5 km Bangkok Hospital Siriroj - 11,8 km Bangkok Hospital - 14,5 km BCIS Phuket International school - 6,2 km Oak Meadow International School - 8,5 km Head Start International School - 10,7 km BISP International School - 15,8 km Big Buddha Phuket - 2,8 km Karon View Point - 7,57 km Windmill View point - 8,2 km Phromthep Cape - 8,7 km
Residential complex Sathorn Prime
Residential complex Sathorn Prime
Bangkok, Thailand
from
€218,766
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     Sathorn Prime is an amazing condo and apartment project located at: Prime, 26 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Rd, Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand. The condominium consists of one 40-story building and includes 310 luxury apartments with exceptional interiors, raisins and unique public amenities. A number of transport options are at the doorstep, connecting with an expanding network of high-speed transport systems and road infrastructure of the city. This is an excellent project that meets the desires and needs of ever-growing demand. Location: The « Family Mart » store, located just a 5-minute walk from the complex, will satisfy the needs of residents in purchasing everyday goods. If you are driving by car, the nearest toll road is 3.7 km from the condominium. Accessible are numerous shops, restaurants, schools. The nearest hospital, Muang Samut Pak Nam, is located 780 meters from the condominium. The road there will take about 5 minutes by car. Amenities: - Shared pool - Jacuzzi - Bar - spa - Open patting green - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Tennis court - Restaurant on site - Security 24/7 - elevator We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go