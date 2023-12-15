Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand

The complex was designed and developed by a renowned Spanish architectural firm.

There are 14 villas with swimming pools. Each has 3 bedrooms and is 300 m2 in size.

The managing company is a Spanish hotel operator Meliá Hotel, which manages more than 380 hotels around the world. The revenue will be based on a rental pool system with a 10-year management contract. Up to 90 days per year can be stayed in the hotel by themselves.

Discounts for owners in restaurants and spa.

Payment plan:

35% — down payment.

35% — during construction.

30% — after construction.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More on facilities: private pool by each villa; several on-site pools; fitness centre and yoga room; lobby; nature park with pathways; jungle spa; 2 restaurants; patio and pool bar; kids club; 24-hour security; 24/7 reception.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Karon area, there will be a shuttle-bus service to the beach of the same name. 7 minutes from Kata beach. Restaurants, cafes, massage parlours, shops, currency exchange facilities 3-5 minutes drive. 10-15 minutes to Patong beach, Janseylon shopping complex and nightclubs.