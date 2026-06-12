Residential complex GRAND SOLAIRE

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Magnificent premium residential complex with all amenities in the prestigious area of Central Pattaya, Pratumnak Hill, within walking distance from the beaches of Jomtien Beach, Pratumnak Beach and Cosy Beach, 5 minutes drive from the city center and the famous Walking Street. Beautiful green area, next to the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure.Project from one of the most reliable developers in Pattaya. During the construction of all 16 facilities, there is no delay in the delivery of the facility.Infrastructure of the complex:
Pool and rooftop bar
Clubhouse
Recreation area overlooking the city and the bay
Children's play area
Several swimming pools on the 49th floor
Infinity treadmill 300m
Tennis court, indoor court for badminton, basketball, mini-golf
Infrastructure of the region:
Retail shops, supermarkets, shopping centers, restaurants and bars, massage parlors, pharmacies, markets, public transport stops, nightclubs, parks, observation deck.
Distance to the beaches:Yinyom Beach - 1600 metresPratumnak beach - 1800 metersKosi beach - 1900 metersAvailable Apartments:Studio - from 20 m21 bed - from 25.5 m22 bed - from 41 m2