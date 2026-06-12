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Residential complex GRAND SOLAIRE

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$69,000
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3
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ID: 3883
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    49

About the complex

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Русский Русский
Magnificent premium residential complex with all amenities in the prestigious area of Central Pattaya, Pratumnak Hill, within walking distance from the beaches of Jomtien Beach, Pratumnak Beach and Cosy Beach, 5 minutes drive from the city center and the famous Walking Street. Beautiful green area, next to the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure.Project from one of the most reliable developers in Pattaya. During the construction of all 16 facilities, there is no delay in the delivery of the facility.Infrastructure of the complex:
  • Pool and rooftop bar
  • Clubhouse
  • Recreation area overlooking the city and the bay
  • Children's play area
  • Several swimming pools on the 49th floor
  • Infinity treadmill 300m
  • Tennis court, indoor court for badminton, basketball, mini-golf
  • Infrastructure of the region:
  • Retail shops, supermarkets, shopping centers, restaurants and bars, massage parlors, pharmacies, markets, public transport stops, nightclubs, parks, observation deck.
  • Distance to the beaches:Yinyom Beach - 1600 metresPratumnak beach - 1800 metersKosi beach - 1900 metersAvailable Apartments:Studio - from 20 m21 bed - from 25.5 m22 bed - from 41 m2
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 45.0
Price per m², USD 3,446
Apartment price, USD 155,070
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 25.5
Price per m², USD 3,446
Apartment price, USD 87,870

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

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Residential complex GRAND SOLAIRE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$69,000
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