  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Residential complex GARRYA RESIDENCES

Residential complex GARRYA RESIDENCES

Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$999,703
27/01/2026
$999,703
02/11/2024
$993,510
;
13
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 22449
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Investment-attractive object on the picturesque island of Phuket! Exclusive apartments and penthouses Garrya Residences, located in the picturesque district of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand.
Installments available!
Only 100 meters to the beach!
The apartments radiate a cozy atmosphere characterized by rich textures and earthy tones, emphasized by green foliage, organically inscribed in the interior. From the open terraces, residents have a breathtaking view, which organically combines with the picturesque seascape outside. Combining natural organic elements and modern minimalism, the project embodies the embodiment of wellness life on the beach.
Facilities: Residents will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities, including private rooftop pools for each penthouse, extensive facade openings connecting the living and dining room to the bedrooms, and breathtaking seascape views.
Location:
- 100 m to Bang Tao Beach;
100 m to Fino Restaurant Bangtao Restaurant
- 150 m to Tops dail shop;
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex Above Element Condo
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$168,258
Residential complex Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$561,687
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,824
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$617,768
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Kamala, Thailand
from
$277,533
You are viewing
Residential complex GARRYA RESIDENCES
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$999,703
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$228,954
The Zero Bangtao Condominium redefines living in Phuket with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. Every aspect of our design focuses on providing an eco-conscious lifestyle without compromising on comfort and elegance. Discover the exclusive benefits of The Zero Bangtao, where sustain…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Wichit, Thailand
from
$111,650
We offer furnished apartments. The residence features a co-working area and a games room, a 30-meter-long swimming pool and a jacuzzi, a kids' pool, a fitness center and a yoga area, a solarium, gardens, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. The roof-top terrace has a …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$706,168
This is a charming residential haven nestled in the heart of Phuket, offering a perfect blend of tropical living and modern comfort. This development presents a collection of carefully designed villas, each embodying the essence of relaxed luxury against the backdrop of the island's lush sur…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Real Estate Rentals in Bangkok: Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
19.01.2026
Real Estate Rentals in Bangkok: Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Pattaya Districts: Which is the Best Place to Stay, and Why
06.01.2026
Pattaya Districts: Which is the Best Place to Stay, and Why
Phuket: Why Foreigners Should Pay Close Attention to Thai Property Right Now
11.12.2025
Phuket: Why Foreigners Should Pay Close Attention to Thai Property Right Now
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
15.10.2025
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Show all publications