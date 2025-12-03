Residential complex GARRYA RESIDENCES

Investment-attractive object on the picturesque island of Phuket! Exclusive apartments and penthouses Garrya Residences, located in the picturesque district of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand.
Installments available!
Only 100 meters to the beach!
The apartments radiate a cozy atmosphere characterized by rich textures and earthy tones, emphasized by green foliage, organically inscribed in the interior. From the open terraces, residents have a breathtaking view, which organically combines with the picturesque seascape outside. Combining natural organic elements and modern minimalism, the project embodies the embodiment of wellness life on the beach.
Facilities: Residents will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities, including private rooftop pools for each penthouse, extensive facade openings connecting the living and dining room to the bedrooms, and breathtaking seascape views.
Location:
- 100 m to Bang Tao Beach;
100 m to Fino Restaurant Bangtao Restaurant
- 150 m to Tops dail shop;
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.