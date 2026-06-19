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Terraced Studios for Sale in Tanzania

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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kusini, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kusini, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/6
Premium Wellness complex 80 meters from the ocean:Top 3 Kendwa, Nungwi & Paje✔ Top location:…
$83,000
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with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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