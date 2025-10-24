Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Javea
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Beach Penthouses for Sale in Javea, Spain

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxurious Apartments in a Pool-Adorned Complex in Jávea Alicante Discover these generously p…
$595,331
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious Apartments in a Pool-Adorned Complex in Jávea Alicante Discover these generously p…
$421,258
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go