Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

42 properties total found
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
€86,000
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
We present the bungalow after repair in the city of Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is a popular Spa…
€84,260
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
We present the bungalow on the top floor in the urbanization of Jardín del Mar IV in the cit…
€95,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a bungalow on the ground floor with a large terrace in Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is…
€109,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Beautiful bungalow for sale on the first floor. The house has 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living r…
€127,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.6 km from…
€128,000
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
€199,000
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
We present a bungalow in the resort town of Torrevieja, 300 meters from the sea.Torrevieja –…
€91,260
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
We present the bungalow on the ground floor in Torrevieja, in the area of Playa de los Naufr…
€99,990
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a bungalow in three floors in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevi…
€149,900
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a bungalow on the lower floor in the resort town of Torrevieja in the popular are…
€140,260
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
We present the bungalow in the closed urbanization of La Cinuelica in the resort town of Tor…
€155,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale bungalow in the popular area of Los Altos in Orihuela Costa.The two-storey bungalow…
€149,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a bungalow to one floor in the resort town of Torrevieja, 2.2 km from the sea, th…
€119,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We present a bungalow with a solarium in the resort town of Torrevieja, 2.2 km from the sea.…
€84,969
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present the bungalow in the closed urbanization of La Cinuelica in the resort town of Tor…
€99,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Comfortable bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja.The 80 sqm bu…
€142,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.3 km from…
€137,260
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
We present a chic bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.4 km…
€259,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 7 km from t…
€72,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale bungalow on the top floor in TorreviejaBungalow with an area of 65 square meters. m.…
€111,500
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale bungalow on the top floor in TorreviejaBungalow with an area of 65 square meters. m.…
€79,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
On sale bungalow in Torrevieja Bungalow with an area of 55 square meters. m. has two bedroom…
€89,990
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale bungalow on the top floor in TorreviejaBungalow with an area of 76 square meters. m.…
€89,990
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale bungalow on the lower floor in TorreviejaBungalow with an area of 73 square meters. …
€85,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the almost new bungalow in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautiful…
€220,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
We offer you a bungalow on the lower floor in the city of Torrevieja. Area 60 m2. The bungal…
€89,990
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer you a bungalow on the middle floor with two bedrooms in the city of Torrevieja. The…
€121,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the new bungalow, just 150 meters from the sea in the city of Torrevieja. The ne…
€285,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/2
€239,900
