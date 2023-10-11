Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Teulada, Spain

apartments
7
houses
36
4 properties total found
3 room house with swimming pool in Teulada, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 507 m²
€1,82M
4 room house with swimming pool in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 841 m²
€369,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 201 m²
€6,50M
4 room house with swimming pool in Teulada, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 262 m²
€649,950
