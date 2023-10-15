Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

7 properties total found
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a bungalow in a closed residential complex with a communal pool in Orihuela Costa. …
€109,000
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a bungalow in the enclosed residential complex Lago Jardín II with a communal swimm…
€77,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a bungalow on the ground floor in a residential complex in the city of Dehesa de …
€395,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
We present a bungalow in the residential complex Calas de Campoamor in the city of Dehesa de…
€230,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Cozy bungalow in the residential area of AguamarinaThe complex is located on the seafront, i…
€217,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a bungalow on the lower floor, in the area of golf courses, which has two bedro…
€145,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€140,000
