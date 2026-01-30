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Residential quarter Helvet Green

Mijas, Spain
from
$381,113
;
15
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ID: 39560
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 220244816
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

Discover Helvet Green, an exclusive development of 103 homes in the heart of the Mijas Golf Urbanization, designed for those looking for light, spaciousness and comfort in a unique and privileged natural environment, where you can enjoy its 2 18-hole golf courses, Los Olivos and Los Lagos, both designed by the renowned architect Robert Trent Jones. In addition, it is located just 5 minutes from the emblematic beaches of Fuengirola, as well as shopping centers and all kinds of services. All homes, with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, have large private terraces and large windows that flood the interiors with light, creating open, warm and welcoming spaces where to live and share unforgettable moments. Each home combines modern design and functionality, taking care of every detail to offer comfort and elegance in every room. It combines functionality and style, with optimized distribution, thermal and acoustic insulation in partition walls and facades, and a ventilation system that guarantees indoor air quality. The air conditioning incorporates a home automation system and domestic hot water is provided by aerothermal energy. The complex has complete common areas, with swimming pool, gym, sauna, community room, gardens and leisure areas, within a gated and secure urbanization, perfect to enjoy with family or friends and live in tranquility. Helvet Green is not just a home, it is a lifestyle: a place where light, space, quality and well-being become the protagonists of every day, creating a unique environment on the Costa del Sol.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Helvet Green
Mijas, Spain
from
$381,113
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