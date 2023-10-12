Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Estepona, Spain

apartments
235
houses
92
28 properties total found
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
€399,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
€385,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
€850,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment for sale and rent in Benatalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and charac…
€425,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristi…
€449,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 337 m²
Villa for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and ch…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool chara…
€1,45M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Penthouse for sale in El Padron, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 bathroom and pool…
€695,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Apartment for sale in Costalita, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool characteris…
€475,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Experience Coastal Luxury in Estepona at a Beachfront Complex. Introducing an Impressive Gro…
€1,45M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at Torrebermeja, a prestigious complex nestled in th…
€4,95M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean beachfront villa in Bahía Dorada, Estepona. Immerse yourself i…
€1,38M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean Villa in La Resina Golf, Estepona. With a privileged location in the…
€815,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 139 m²
Apartment for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 …
€420,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
For sale this spectacular ground floor apartment, with private garden, totally renovated to …
€1,50M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in El Campanario, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
€450,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2
The residential complex is characterized by round-the-clock medical support and security. Th…
€249,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 538 m²
Discover the sublime allure of exclusivity and luxury at "Los Olivos del Campanario," a capt…
€1,86M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
€2,99M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
€695,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Penthouse for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, the building was built …
€360,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and…
€475,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Townhouse for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristic pool …
€580,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Townhouse for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristic pool …
€520,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 138 m²
Apartment for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 ba…
€380,000
