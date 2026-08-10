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Pool Penthouses for sale in Estepona, Spain

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26 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful penthouse apartment with fully fitted kitchen, cozy terrace, community pool on roo…
$663,067
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse with amazing sea view, chill-out rooftop terrace, gym, and coworking space …
$453,423
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium elegant penthouse with sea and mountain view, breathtaking rooftop terrace and swimm…
$963,958
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/4
Amazing beach penthouse with big terrace and seaview located in a premium residential with p…
$526,492
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/2
Superior duplex penthouse with private pool, spa and stunning sea view located close to the …
$2,09M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/3
Luxury Penthouse with community pool, large roof top terrace, & panoramic sea views, located…
$1,34M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Floor 3
Attractive penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view located in a luxury re…
$867,731
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning modern penthouse with sea and mountain view, swimming pool and gorgeous rooftop ter…
$1,11M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 2
High end spacious penthouse with stunning sea view, a  swimming pool and a roof top terrace …
$1,37M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
Brilliant penthouse with a large rooftop terrace, community pool, gym and stunning sea view …
$415,056
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/2
Huge stunning penthouse with private pool on rooftop located in a high luxury resort offerin…
$1,10M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious fantastic penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$653,041
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant penthouse with resort-level swimming facilities, sun-drenched solarium and sea views…
$509,256
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Floor 2/2
Ultra modern penthouse with private pool, rooftop terrace with panoramic sea and golf views,…
$999,552
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium penthouse with a breath-taking sea view, sun terrace lounge and native landscaped ga…
$482,732
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Floor 2
Bountiful beach penthouse with a huge roof top terrace, panoramic sea view, gym and pool, lo…
$849,094
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/3
Beautiful penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view locate…
$485,975
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 2/2
Spectacular duplex penthouse with an infinity pool, a big rooftop terrace, and amazing panor…
$1,98M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/3
Amazing penthouse with landscaped gardens, private rooftop terrace and serene relaxation are…
$648,144
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Floor 2/3
Key ready modern penthouse with sea view, large terrace, community pool, gym and garage loca…
$405,695
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 547 m²
Floor 2
Keyready high end penthouse with exclusive design, private infinity pool, gym and stunning s…
$5,03M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/2
Key ready large penthouse with sea and mountain views, community pool and gym located in a p…
$808,023
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/2
Brilliant penthouse with rooftop terrace and stunning sea view, saline pools, and an elite g…
$533,420
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Floor 5/5
Amazing luxury penthouse with beautiful sea view, swimmimg pool and rooftop terrace, located…
$914,346
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 3
Luxury city penthouse with community pool, gym,  large terrace, garage and more located near…
$599,715
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 2
New built and completely furnished duplex penthouse with sea view, large terraces and commun…
$498,662
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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