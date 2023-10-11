Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in el Campello, Spain

Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
€859,900
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 572 m²
€682,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3 bedrooms detached villas near the beach in El Campello. These newly built 3 bedrooms villa…
€328,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
€465,700
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
€395,500
